JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $28,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after buying an additional 211,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,444,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,103,000 after buying an additional 461,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,221,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,951 shares of company stock worth $5,552,697. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Corning stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.75, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

