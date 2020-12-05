JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.16% of Palomar worth $30,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLMR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $157,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock worth $4,081,850 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

