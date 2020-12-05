JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,363,473 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,363,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $33,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 353,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

