Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.