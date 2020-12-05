Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $273,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,785 shares of company stock worth $934,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

