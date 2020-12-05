Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,770 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 36.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 55.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $976,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

