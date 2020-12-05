Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 25,624 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCB. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 51.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NCB opened at $15.44 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

