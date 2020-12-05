Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 34.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $101,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.88 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

