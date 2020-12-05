Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

