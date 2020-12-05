Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,882,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,242,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,639 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,056,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

