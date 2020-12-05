Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $324,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 182,329 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.13.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

