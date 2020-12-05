Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $327,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

