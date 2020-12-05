Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $341,000 in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $302,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 59,370 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

