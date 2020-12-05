Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HL opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.60, a PEG ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

