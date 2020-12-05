Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 59.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 299,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

