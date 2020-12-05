Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000.

Shares of IQLT opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

