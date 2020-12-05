Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

PML opened at $14.39 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

