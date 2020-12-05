Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 20,442 Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

