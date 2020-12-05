Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 84,717 Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 84,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 54.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 61.0% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 531,523 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 541.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 399,196 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 41.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.01 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.