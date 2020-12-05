Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $323,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,866,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

