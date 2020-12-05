Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $430,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQY opened at $16.42 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

