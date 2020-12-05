Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $204,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

CENTA opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.