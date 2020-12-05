King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $665,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

