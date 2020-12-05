Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,967 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,062,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,491,000 after acquiring an additional 71,405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,748 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $154,744,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 229,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,181,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. CIBC upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

