Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,993 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 94,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

