Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

LLOY opened at GBX 39.03 ($0.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £27.64 billion and a PE ratio of 39.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.79. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,078,686 shares of company stock worth $27,893,164.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

