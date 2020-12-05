Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$10.25 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUN. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.07.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

