Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.07.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.55 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

