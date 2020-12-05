Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$10.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.07.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$10.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$10.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,466,080.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.