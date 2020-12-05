Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Critical Survey

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

67.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.25%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Dover Motorsports 20.73% 15.06% 11.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.52 $17.23 million ($3.72) -21.48 Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.46 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Dover Motorsports.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Dover Motorsports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.