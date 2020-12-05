MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Holdings Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,130 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MX. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $11,800,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $11,135,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 844,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 237,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,850,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $2,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 862,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,231,250. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $509.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

