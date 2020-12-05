Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) versus Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Critical Comparison

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Apache (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Apache, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 7 0 2.58 Apache 0 1 1 0 2.50

Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $7.41, indicating a potential downside of 0.01%. Apache has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.77%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Apache.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas -199.68% -1.06% -0.71% Apache -162.10% -48.58% -2.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Apache shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apache shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Apache’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 1.99 $50.20 million $0.30 24.70 Apache $6.41 billion 0.89 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apache.

Volatility and Risk

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 4.89, meaning that its share price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Apache on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2019, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 450,854 net acres, including 22,088 net acres in Karnes, Gonzales, DeWitt, and Atascosa counties, Texas; 428,766 net acres in the Giddings Field; and approximately 1,141 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of 551 million barrels of crude oil, 186 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.