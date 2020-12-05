Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) versus Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) Financial Contrast

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firemans Contractors has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Matrix Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Matrix Service and Firemans Contractors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matrix Service presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.25%. Given Matrix Service’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Profitability

This table compares Matrix Service and Firemans Contractors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -4.47% 0.52% 0.30% Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matrix Service and Firemans Contractors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $1.10 billion 0.23 -$33.07 million $0.40 24.13 Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Firemans Contractors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service.

Summary

Matrix Service beats Firemans Contractors on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services. It also provides construction and maintenance services to combined cycle plants and other natural gas fired power stations. The company's Oil Gas & Chemical segment offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, and capital construction services; and hydro-blasting and excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, sulfur extraction, and recovery and processing markets. Its Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, which comprise spheres, as well as marine structures, and truck and rail loading/offloading facilities. Its services include engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, including planned and emergency services, as well as geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. The company's Industrial segment offers engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, which include planned and emergency services; designs instrumentation and control systems; and offer specialized expertise in the design and construction of bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

