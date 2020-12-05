Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,140 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Methanex were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC grew its position in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 150,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,992,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEOH stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.05. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEOH. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

