Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 265,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 308,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,907,000 after buying an additional 28,206 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

