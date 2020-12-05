National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,975 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,628,000 after buying an additional 78,527 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 904,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

