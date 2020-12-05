Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Neogen worth $31,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $77.41 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

