Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) vs. Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nephros and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A Surmodics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Surmodics has a consensus price target of $66.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.57%. Given Surmodics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Nephros.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -43.58% -36.33% -26.47% Surmodics 7.39% 7.49% 5.90%

Risk & Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Surmodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.33 million 6.01 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -13.98 Surmodics $100.08 million 5.51 $7.59 million $0.72 56.26

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Surmodics beats Nephros on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

