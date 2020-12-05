Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $298.24 million 7.04 $27.30 million $0.36 78.06 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Niu Technologies and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Nikola 1 2 3 0 2.33

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $33.58, suggesting a potential upside of 19.51%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $36.83, suggesting a potential upside of 95.09%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Niu Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 7.46% 20.60% 10.52% Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67%

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Nikola on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name. It also provides scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels. In addition, the company, through its NIU app, offers online repair request, DIY repairs, service station locator, theft reporting, and smart services, as well as NIU cover, which provides insurance services; and NIU Care that offers maintenance service and reserve service in offline service stations. The company sells and services its products through city partners and franchised stores, and third-party e-commerce platforms and the company's online store. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 235 city partners and 1,050 franchised stores in approximately 180 cities in the People's Republic of China; and 29 distributors in 38 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

