NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

NRG Energy stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 130.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

