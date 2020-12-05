Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NES stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

