O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 343 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1,225.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $269.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $269.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.