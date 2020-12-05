O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. Konig sold 26,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $327,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

