OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the October 31st total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 18.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 84.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

NASDAQ OFS opened at $7.21 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFS shares. ValuEngine raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.