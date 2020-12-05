Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

