Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stake Lessened by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Outfront Media worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 213,323 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 116.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 193,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 83.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 654,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 822,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

