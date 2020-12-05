Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) versus Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Critical Analysis

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Overstock.com has a beta of 4.43, indicating that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com -2.05% -21.29% -7.90% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Overstock.com and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Overstock.com currently has a consensus target price of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.56%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Overstock.com and Airborne Wireless Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $1.46 billion 1.84 -$121.84 million ($3.46) -18.13 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Overstock.com.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Airborne Wireless Network on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its Website. It provides its products and services through its Internet Websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz. Further, it focuses on the development and commercialization of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

