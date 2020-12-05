Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $181,776,000 after buying an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,029.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

