Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Critical Survey

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corsair Gaming and Palo Alto Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 0 1 7 0 2.88 Palo Alto Networks 0 6 26 0 2.81

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $34.13, suggesting a potential downside of 4.36%. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus price target of $305.06, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Palo Alto Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks $3.41 billion 8.50 -$267.00 million ($1.24) -245.40

Corsair Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palo Alto Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks -7.83% -9.61% -1.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Corsair Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Corsair Gaming on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others. It also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato's streaming suite for content creators. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and retailers, including online retailers, as well as directly to consumers through its websites. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also offers subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyberattacks, threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company provides professional services, including architecture design and planning, configuration, and firewall migration, as well as online and in-classroom education training services, as well as support services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

