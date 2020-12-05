Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Park National were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $104.95 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $109.78.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRK. TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

